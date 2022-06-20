Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of his Official After Party Tour, Tyson Fury will be at Rainton Arena on Friday, July 8.

Organised by Gold Star Promotions, the night is set to be one not to miss for fans of the WBC heavyweight champion who will get to meet and greet the living legend.

The sports star announced he would be embarking on a UK tour shortly after announcing his retirement from professional boxing.

Tyson Fury v Dillian Whyte - WBC World Heavyweight Title - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - April 23, 2022 Tyson Fury celebrates with the belts after winning his fight against Dillian Whyte Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

General admission tickets are priced £40 for the night, which will feature a Q&A, a rare memorabilia auction, photo opportunity and raffle.

VIP tickets are £99 and give people the chance to meet and greet Tyson and have their photo taken with him by a professional photographer.

There’s also a Platinum VIP ticket, priced £299, which gives even more access, as well as a boxing glove signed by Tyson.

Tyson’s dad, John, will also be a special guest on the night.

2J5HMD5 Tyson Fury following victory over Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday April 23, 2022.

John was also a professional boxer, with 13 fights under his belt during the 1980s and ‘90s, and went on to coach sons Tyson and Tommy.

Jay Johal, who owns Rainton Arena, said: “Tyson Fury is by far the biggest name in sport today - he is truly a one off both in and out of the ring.

"His inspiring story has earned him millions of fans around the world, something he is immensely proud of. The Gypsy King’s incredible story will probably never been repeated because he is so unique. This is a once-in-a-lifetime event and we cant wait to have him here at the arena.”

The show is one of many highlights of the summer programme at the arena, which also includes Reliving Rock Festival on July 23, Shutdown Sunderland on July 26, A Night of Tribute Kings on July 29, Frankie Allen on July 31, Emma Kenny’s The Serial Killer Next Door on August 20 and Soul Sunday on August 28.