Two Sunderland firms colloborate to drive digital skills in the region

Sunderland based The Office Rocks has announced collaboration with Code, a national digital skills academy also based in Sunderland, which will see the two innovative companies work together to support in the upskilling of the next generation of digital rock stars.

As a leading provider in the North East, Code works with companies of all sizes throughout England to upskill their staff, supporting firms to find the best way to use their Apprenticeship Levy.

After securing a three-year contract as a part of the ESF North East Workforce Skills Programme, Code has recruited the team at The Office Rocks to creatively drive their digital marketing campaign to ensure maximum impact and engagement.

Simon Howatson, Founder of CODE and Laura Middleton, Managing Director of The Office Rocks

The Office Rocks creates and delivers successful and highly targeted marketing campaigns to ensure a brand’s maximum exposure, traffic and sales.With clients on the books including Tesco, Mamas & Papas, Nike, Boohoo, Paperchase and Sainsburys. The Office Rocks has successfully created and grown a host of online communities across their portfolio.

Laura Middleton, Managing Director, The Office Rocks said: “Over the years we have developed a number of online communities across a range of genres, these platforms have seen exceptional growth, the stats speak volumes and we are delighted to now be working with the highly skilled and passionate team over at Code to further grow their digital marketing capabilities.”

Simon Howatson, founder of Code said: “We are delighted to join forces with The Office Rocks to help drive our digital campaign, Laura is a passionate advocate for digital skills and their creative approach to community development and engagement is a great asset for Code to have on board as we work incollaboration with consortium partners to upskill the region, through the North East Workforce Skills programme.