Two mascot places up for grabs for Sunderland AFC vs Cambridge

We’ve teamed up with Sunderland AFC to give away two mascot places when the Black Cats take on Cambridge United at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

Each winning child will receive a kit, which they are able to keep, and will come out of the tunnel onto the pitch with the team.

They will also win their picture taken on the pitch before the start of the game, as well as two tickets to watch the match.

Eliza Atkinson was one of our recent mascot winners and she got to lead the lads out with her hero Jermain Defoe

The prize is open to any child, as long as they’re aged between six and 12-years-old. People can enter their own child into the contest, or a child of their choosing.

The child and their guardian must be available to collect the kit from the stadium in advance of the game and must agree to all SAFC T&Cs which will be forwarded to the winner.

To be in with a chance of winning one of the mascot places, answer this question: Which of these former Sunderland defenders once managed Cambridge?

A:: Shaun Elliott

B:: Ian Atkins

C:: Gordon Chisholm

Email your answer, along with your name and address, and the name and age of the child you are nominating to [email protected] by 9am on Tuesday, April 19.

Winners will be notified on April 19 and will need to complete the required forms.