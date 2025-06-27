Two leading Sunderland businesses partner for exciting new Auction service

The region’s largest full-service property firm, Bradley Hall, has partnered with leading law firm Sweeney Miller to launch its new Auction service.

The new national online auction platform hosts an up-to-date directory of available residential and commercial properties and is set to revolutionise and modernise the way that buyers and sellers engage in the UK property market.

Bradley Hall’s Auction will run across the firm’s network of UK offices, as well as with external partner agents, to support clients through the auction process.

Jess Fenwick, Senior Partner and Head of Corporate and Commercial at Sweeney Miller Law said “We are delighted to partner up with Bradley Hall Auctions. We already have a close relationship with the team at Bradley Hall Sunderland and we look forward to working with their clients to ensure a seamless and speedy auction property sale or purchase.”

Helen Wall of Bradley Hall Sunderland and Jess Fenwick of Sweeney Miller Law

Helen Wall, Director at Bradley Hall Sunderland, commented: “I am pleased to be working alongside Sweeney Miller to launch our new Auction service.

“This is something we have been working on for a number of months and I am thrilled that our platform is now live, with our first successful auctions recently taking place.

“Our Auction offering has been incredibly popular as it offers sellers and buyers the opportunity to complete within just 28 days. The online bidding platform is easy to use and our expert team are on hand to support with whatever our buyers or sellers need.

“The team at Sweeney Miller have been fantastic to work with and I appreciate their support in helping us to launch this new service for Bradley Hall.”

Louise McMorran joins the firm as Auction department manager, overseeing the operation of the platform and providing opportunities for estate agents across the UK to join the platform as partner agents, supporting even more clients and forming a comprehensive network of sellers.

Bradley Hall, which was founded 36 years ago, offers an end-to-end approach to commercial and residential property, and works with local, regional and national clients to support their property requirements.

For further information or to register for Bradley Hall Auctions, visit www.bradleyhall.co.uk or email [email protected]