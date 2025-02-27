Twiggy's in Washington named Hair Salon of the Year at prestigious Oceanic Hair and Beauty Awards

Neil Fatkin
By Neil Fatkin
Published 27th Feb 2025, 16:35 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A Washington hair salon has been named salon of the year at the prestigious Oceanic Hair and Beauty Awards 2025 Chapter 1.

For twelve years these prestigious awards have celebrated the stylists and salons from across England that represent excellence in the hair and beauty industry.

Twiggy's in Washington won North East Hair Salon of the Year.Twiggy's in Washington won North East Hair Salon of the Year.
Twiggy's in Washington won North East Hair Salon of the Year. | Google

These awards are separated into different chapters so as to highlight a wider pool of talent with chapter 1 recognising the very best from across Yorkshire & the North East of England.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Earlier this month (February) Twiggy’s on Waterloo Road took the award for the North East’s Hair Salon of the Year.

A spokesperson for The English Hair and Beauty Awards 2025, said: “It has been an unforgettable night, filled with incredible food, entertainment, vibrant energy, and passionate conversations.

“Winning an award in this prestigious competition is a significant achievement, as it acknowledges the talent and hard work of hair and beauty professionals and sets a benchmark for others to follow.

“The winners of these awards represent the highest standards of quality and service in the English hair and beauty industry.

“We want to congratulate all of our winners and highly commended on their accomplishments.”

We hope to bring you more on this story by speaking to the owners of the salon.

Related topics:WashingtonBeauty

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice