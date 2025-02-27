A Washington hair salon has been named salon of the year at the prestigious Oceanic Hair and Beauty Awards 2025 Chapter 1.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For twelve years these prestigious awards have celebrated the stylists and salons from across England that represent excellence in the hair and beauty industry.

Twiggy's in Washington won North East Hair Salon of the Year. | Google

These awards are separated into different chapters so as to highlight a wider pool of talent with chapter 1 recognising the very best from across Yorkshire & the North East of England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this month (February) Twiggy’s on Waterloo Road took the award for the North East’s Hair Salon of the Year.

A spokesperson for The English Hair and Beauty Awards 2025, said: “It has been an unforgettable night, filled with incredible food, entertainment, vibrant energy, and passionate conversations.

“Winning an award in this prestigious competition is a significant achievement, as it acknowledges the talent and hard work of hair and beauty professionals and sets a benchmark for others to follow.

“The winners of these awards represent the highest standards of quality and service in the English hair and beauty industry.

“We want to congratulate all of our winners and highly commended on their accomplishments.”

We hope to bring you more on this story by speaking to the owners of the salon.