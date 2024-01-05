Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Beamish, The Living Museum of the North and one of the region's top attractions, is hosting a jobs fair to recruit staff for the year ahead.

Whether it be driving the trams or historic buses or working behind an Edwardian sweet stall, you will get the chance to travel back in time every day you make your way to work.

Beamish Museum is looking to recruit new staff.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The County Durham open air museum has announced a number of exciting new job opportunities including in The Edwardian Town, The 1900s Pit Village, 1950s Town, Transport Team, Cleaning Team and Food Team.

In particular, the museum is looking to recruit a number of engagers - staff members decked out in period costumes charged with the task of bringing history to life.

As a Steam and Railway Engager, you could be working on The Waggonway, Colliery Railway or at Rowley Station, while positions are also available to take visitors and school groups down the drift mine.

Beamish Museum is looking to recruit engagers to bring the various attractions to life.

With the 1950s town beginning to take shape, engagers are also needed to work at Elizabeth’s Hairdresser’s, the police houses, or The Grand cinema which is due to open later this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The museum is also looking for people to join its cleaning team as well as serving food and beverages at one of the period outlets including the tea rooms, coffee shop and the two fish and chip shops.

Beamish Museum is also looking for new catering and cleaning staff.

To find out more about the roles, prospective time travellers can visit the museum's recruitment fair at the Entrance Coffee Shop on Tuesday January 16 between 2pm and 7pm.

Michelle Suddes, People and Culture Manager at Beamish Museum, said: “We’re looking for a number of seasonal recruits to join the Beamish Museum team as we prepare for our high season.

"The year ahead is set to be a very exciting one at the museum with several new exhibits, including our recreation of The Grand cinema, due to open later this year. “Whether you would like to work in our 1900s Town, join the Food Team or help us keep the museum clean and tidy, our recruitment fair will be a great opportunity to meet staff from the museum and ask any questions you might have about working at Beamish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Alternatively, more information about each of the roles can be found on the museum’s website.”