Amy Henshaw and Daniel Ferry of Torgersens Chartered Accountants.

Torgersens Chartered Accountants has seen Daniel Ferry qualify as a chartered accountant and Amy Henshaw gain part-qualified status – both products of the firm’s long-term commitment to training and developing staff.

Daniel, 23, from Castletown, joined the firm at 16, as a business services trainee, rising to business services executive and now, on qualifying, has been promoted to assistant audit and accounts manager.

Amy, 24, who is also from Sunderland, studied sports nutrition at Sheffield Hallam University and worked part-time in an admin role for Torgersens whilst studying for her degree.

She joined the firm full time as a business services trainee in 2022 and is studying for three further exams in the next six months.

Daniel, a former Castle View school pupil, said: “As a very young person joining the firm, I did not know how my career would progress but I have been encouraged and supported every step of the way by the partners and staff.”

Amy, said: “Congratulations to Daniel on gaining chartered accountant status. It takes a lot of hard work but by achieving part-qualified status I am a big step nearer to progressing my career to the next level.”

The firm, which employs over 30 staff, recently relocated its Sunderland office to an open plan site at Avalon House.

Alison Henshaw, partner, Torgersens, said: “Naturally, the desire and commitment to undertake what has been a substantial development programme, has to come from within the individual and Daniel and Amy have demonstrated the attitude and resilience needed to push forward.

"We had no hesitation investing in their futures and we are all immensely proud they have done so well.”

He added: “This is an exciting time for the firm with the move to fantastic, new premises, in Sunderland and we have three high quality jobs immediately on offer at this office.

