Sunderland seafront is all set to benefit from a range of initiatives to boost its profile, drive more visitors and promote its assets, after businesses voted in favour of establishing its own Business Improvement District.

Pictured are the BID team including (front row left to right) Gemma Dishman of Seaburn STACK, Sharon Appleby, Chief Executive of Sunderland BID, Alan Patchett, Chair of Sunderland BID board and Raman Sanghera of the Roker Hotel. | Submitted

At the counting of the ballot held earlier today (28 March), the total percentage of votes cast in favour was 90.9 per cent and the combined ratable value in respect of those who voted in favour of the BID continuing its good work at the seafront was 95.3 per cent.

And that means that the seafront can now benefit from the same success that the city centre BID has enjoyed over the past decade.

Now that businesses have got behind the plan, the BID will put into action its proposal to boost pride in the area “by enhancing and celebrating its unique appeal while investing in a safe, clean and attractive environment and building its appeal as a visitor destination.”

The BID is also committed to championing the interests of businesses in the area and to generally improve the coastal economy.

The new Seafront BID will be run by Sunderland BID, which has added an estimated £13m to the local economy along with bringing around 440,000 visitors into the city.

Sharon Appleby, Chief Executive of both BIDs, is delighted with the support the proposal has received.

“We are absolutely thrilled that the businesses in both Roker and Seaburn have recognised the value that a BID can bring to the area,” she said.

“They have shown that they have confidence in the benefits that a BID can bring and that we can replicate the success that we have had in the city centre along our beautiful coastline.

“We can’t wait to get started and to be able to help the seafront realise its full potential.”

The first term of the Seafront BID will now begin on 1 May.

First actions will include the BID working more closely with local businesses, along with looking at ways to improve the look and feel of the area.

Businesses will be encouraged to sign up for the Sunderland Gift Card scheme and the programme of events that the BID offers.

“We want to make sure that businesses are informed of everything happening in the city and will start promoting the seafront across Sunderland Experience and BID channels as a first step,” said Sharon.

The BID is being supported by Sunderland City Council which is going to match the amount of money collected via the levy from qualifying seafront businesses with an annual grant.

Councillor Kevin Johnston, cabinet member for housing, regeneration and business at Sunderland City Council, said: “Seafront businesses have spoken, and they have voted in favour of the launch of a BID that will deliver significant benefits for the whole area. This is brilliant news for the seafront, its traders, and indeed the city.”