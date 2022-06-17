The bar, in the old toilet block in Pier View, is one of many disused buildings in Roker and Seaburn being brought to life, with future openings including a new seafood restaurant in the old shelter on Seaburn promenade, a Blacks Corner cafe in the old Victorian tram shelter in Seaburn and a new beachfront bar in the shelter in Marine Walk.
Named after its sister bar in Durham City, Tin of Sardines is open seven days a week from 8.30am and has created 20 jobs for the area.
Food options are limited while the kitchen gets up and running, but future choices will include breakfasts, light bites, seafood including oysters and tapas-style dishes.
In the meantime, the full bar menu is available which includes coffees, gins, beers, wines and spirits.
Here’s just a sample of what will be wetting people’s whistle at the new bar.
Gins
There’s 215 gins on the menu including:
::Beefeater Peach & Raspberry with Franklin’s lemon tonic – £6.30
::Boë Violet Gin with Fentiman’s Rose Lemonade – £7.60
::Monkey 47 with Nordic Blue – £8.20
::Bobbys with Franklin’s Mallorcan – £7.60
Wine
The bar stocks a range of Sea Change Wines which helps fund ocean conservation projects to cut down plastic pollution.
::Sea Change Pinot Grigio – £3.20 for a small glass, £4.50 for a large or £16 a bottle.
Spirits
::Mermaid Salt Vodka – £5
::Absolut Passionfruit – £3.50
::Bacardi Coconut – £3.50
::Jameson Irish Whiskey – £3.50
Draught beer and cider
::Moretti – £5
::Neck Oil IPA – £5.20
::Inch’s Cider – £4.80
::Guinness – £5
::Heineken Silver – £4.90
Bottles
::Newcastle Brown Ale – £4.80
::SOL – £4
::Double Maxim – £4.80
::Heineken 0% – £3
::Kopparberg Mixed Fruit – £4.80
Mixers
:: Franklin’s – £2.80
::Lixir – £2.80
Tin of Sardines Roker will be open 8.30am to 11.30pm Sunday to Thursday and 8.30am to 12.30am Friday and Saturday. No bookings are being taken, it’s walk ups only at the minute. The venue is child and dog-friendly.