Time for a four-day working week? Here's what Sunderland shoppers said

About 30 companies are taking part in the six-month pilot.

It’s being run by the 4 Day Week campaign, think tank Autonomy and researchers at Cambridge University, Oxford University, and Boston College.

Changes in work practices have already come about in recent years with increased working from home.

We asked people in Sunderland what they thought of the idea of the UK switching to a four-day working week.

The scheme will test whether a longer weekend makes workers more productive.