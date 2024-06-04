Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Seaham can take a bite out of a new restaurant from this weekend.

A new wave of dining heads to North Terrace from this Saturday, June 8.

Owner Russ Wood with chef Craig Liddell.

Tide has taken over the former Clean Bean site at North Terrace and has undergone a £200,000 transformation to turn into a stylish and unique restaurant.

Owners Russ and Melanie Wood – who also own the popular Lamp Room nearby – have promised it will not only be something new for the area, but for the North East.

Initially the restaurant will be open for breakfast, brunch and lunch with plans in the next couple of months to introduce an evening tasting menu.

Russ and Melanie have gone all out in ensuring that Tide will have a strong emphasis on everything being local and homemade - from the breads to the sausages and black pudding on the breakfast menu – and using fish bought directly from local fishermen.

The breakfast menu also includes a range of imaginative dishes such as smoked beef hash with pickled onions, house brown sauce and fried egg to French toast with orange marmalade and whipped mascarpone.

Brunch and lunch dishes are divided into small and large plate offerings, with a variety of oysters, smoked mackerel salad with Jersey royals and burrata with globe artichoke, grapes and focaccia.

The larger plates focus heavily on fish with dishes such as barbequed mackerel with romesco and heirloom tomatoes, roast turbot with confit butterbeans, courgetti and chicken sauce and hake kiev.

One of the fish dishes from Tide

Vegetarians can enjoy the gnocchi with rocket, blue cheese and hazelnuts with a meat choice of smoked bacon loin with green sauce and fried duck eggs.

The kitchen will be headed up by Lewis Oliver, who has worked at such places as The Samling in the Lake District, Seaham Hall and most recently Wylam Brewery.

Craig Liddell, head chef at The Lamp Room for the last eight years, will be moving to Tide and will be helping run the restaurant alongside Russ and Melanie.

“We have spent a lot of time and money on getting the look of the restaurant right and we hope that everyone who visits will appreciate that,” said Russ.

“Our chefs have created a menu where virtually everything will be made locally – even down to items like our smoked salmon which we’ll be smoking ourselves and the baked beans served with the breakfast.

“Lewis is a keen forager and has already sourced wild garlic in the area which we are using in our dishes.

“We believe Tide is going to be an exciting new addition to the area and we can’t wait for people to try it out for themselves.”