This UK brand turning coffee waste into high-performance gym floors

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Glasgow-based Sprung Gym Flooring is making waves this Earth Month with the launch of their newest innovation: gym flooring made from recycled coffee grounds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Released in April 2025, the Java Tile Collection uses 30% spent coffee grounds blended with high-density rubber to create a high-performance, shock-absorbing surface. Designed for both commercial gyms and home setups, the flooring also offers thermal benefits and a subtle coffee aroma, giving it a unique edge.

“Coffee waste is a massive global problem, and we wanted to do something practical about it,” said Richard McKay, CEO of Sprung. “Our new flooring offers a sustainable alternative without compromising on performance.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By repurposing coffee grounds, Sprung helps reduce methane emissions from landfill waste. Plus, the new tiles help maintain a comfortable floor temperature all year round, particularly useful for outdoor or garage gyms.

The range debuts in a 20mm format, with performance specs matching the brand’s best-selling Pro Tile series.

“We've also rigorously tested The Java Tile Collection in partnership with professional athletes and commercial gym owners to ensure it meets the highest standards of performance,” McKay said. “The feedback has been very positive, with users noting the perfect balance of stability and cushioning that supports everything from heavy lifting to high-intensity interval training.”

The Java Tile Collection is available for pre-order now, exclusively via the website. The range debuts in a 20mm format, with performance specs matching the brand’s best-selling Pro Tile series.