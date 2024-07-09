Things look bright for Washington solar firm AR Power

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The future is sunny for Washington solar panel specialist AR Power.

The commercial solar and battery storage installer investing in a larger site and growing its workforce as it embarks on an ambitious growth drive.

The company, which offers a complete service from design to installation, has invested heavily in staff and resources in the last 12 months with turnover hitting £5.5million for the year ending April 2024.

With the workforce reaching 33 and set to grow, the company – established in 2011 by husband-and-wife team Mark and Maria Dunville – is aiming to hit revenues of £10million in the next 12 months and exceed £30million withon three years.

Maria and Mark Dunvillee set up the firm in 2011

AR Power, the largest and longest established independent solar and battery storage installer in the North East, was named ‘Contractor of the Year’ at the National Solar and Storage Live Awards, held in Birmingham last year.

Maria Dunville is the firm’s finance director: “This last year has been a busy period as we focussed on planning for future growth, investing in more staff, training, and securing further accreditations,” she said.

“We have done a lot of the hard work by investing in skills and equipment, all while managing the business, ensuring we continued to deliver high impact energy solutions to businesses and organisations across the north and even further afield.”

The company expanded its fleet of vehicles to 11, with four acquired during the last year. Mark and Maria are now actively seeking larger premises – ideally a unit of 20-30,000 sq. ft.

The recent appointments of Luke Lobo, as technical manager, and Stephen Armstrong, as head of commercial, will help strengthen the senior leadership team while the arrival of Will Illingworth as marketing manager will help the business raise its profile and sales drive.

Other recent appointments include Lynn Storey as in-house health, safety and environment manager and Phil Armstrong as operations and maintenance engineer in response to growing demand for annual service checks.

Technical director Mark Dunville said the comp-nay was ready to compete for larger projects: “We now have the senior team and greater in-house expertise including a stronger design team, which will enable us to undertake more mid to high-range solar installations,” he said.

AR Power has expanded its workforce in recent months

“Our pipeline of new work looks strong as more companies and organisations see the huge benefits of generating their own energy.”

AR Power has completed hundreds of commercial solar panel installations to businesses across the UK, from manufacturers, government buildings to universities and public buildings.

Clients include Newcastle, Durham and South Tyneside Councils, Dunelm Group, University of Sunderland, Northumbria University, Bishop Auckland College, Atlas Copco, CPI, Port of Blyth and Slaters Electricals.