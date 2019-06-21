We have been looking at food hygiene ratings for restaurants, bars, cafes and nightclubs in Sunderland.

Do you check the food hygiene ratings when deciding where to go to eat or for a drink?

By Debra Fox
Friday, 21 June, 2019, 11:49

We have taken a look at the Food Standards Agency hygiene ratings for Sunderland to see how the city’s bars, cafes, restaurants and pubs rank – and there are a number which fall on the lower end of the scale, scoring one or two out of a possible five. A two-star rating means some improvement is necessary; one star calls for major improvement. The lowest available score is zero, which means urgent improvement is needed. The food hygiene rating or inspection result given to a business reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of inspection or visit by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality, and is held. Information has been provided by the Food Standards Agency.

1. The Avenue

26 Zetland Street, Sunderland. Two stars. Last inspected on February 26, 2019.

2. Westwood Club

Washington Station CIU. Two stars. Last inspected on February 21, 2019.

3. Cafe Bungalow

Harbour View, Pier View, Sunderland. One star. Last inspected on February 26, 2019.

4. Revolution

6 1 Victoria Buildings, Sunderland. One star. Last inspected on February 18, 2019.

