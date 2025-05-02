These 18 Sunderland businesses are currently up for sale in May 2025

A variety of businesses in Sunderland are currently on the market, so we've put together a list of the ones that are available now.

The businesses range from a variety of local pubs to a number of retail spaces scattered throughout the city.

All 18 of these Sunderland businesses have been listed on https://www.rightmove.co.uk/.

Take a look through the gallery to view them.

1 . Up for sale All these Sunderland businesses are up for sale in May 2025. | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Retail parade, Farringdon This retail parade, on Allendale Road, in Farringdon is on the market for £450,000. | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . The Point, Sunderland city centre The Point, on Holmeside, is on the market for £1,750,000. | Google Maps Photo Sales

4 . Retail space, Chester Road This retail space, on Chester Road, is on the market for £189,950. | Google Maps Photo Sales