These 18 Sunderland businesses are currently up for sale in May 2025

A variety of businesses in Sunderland are currently on the market, so we've put together a list of the ones that are available now.
The businesses range from a variety of local pubs to a number of retail spaces scattered throughout the city.
Click here to find out about the Sunderland Echo’s newsletters, delivering the headlines via email for free
All 18 of these Sunderland businesses have been listed on https://www.rightmove.co.uk/.
Take a look through the gallery to view them.
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.
It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.