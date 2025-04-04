These 18 Sunderland businesses are currently up for sale in April 2025

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 4th Apr 2025, 12:36 BST

We’ve put together a list of Sunderland businesses that are up for sale in April 2025.

A variety of businesses in Sunderland are currently on the market, so we've put together a list of the ones that are available now.

The businesses range from a variety of local pubs to a number of retail spaces scattered throughout the city.

All 18 of these Sunderland businesses have been listed on https://www.rightmove.co.uk/.

Take a look through the gallery to view them.

All these Sunderland businesses are up for sale in April 2025.

1. Up for sale

All these Sunderland businesses are up for sale in April 2025. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
The Point, on Holmeside, in Sunderland city centre is on the market for £1,750,000.

2. The Point, Sunderland city centre

The Point, on Holmeside, in Sunderland city centre is on the market for £1,750,000. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
The Station Buildings, on Market Square, in Sunderland city centre are on the market for £3,300,000.

3. Station Buildings, Sunderland city centre

The Station Buildings, on Market Square, in Sunderland city centre are on the market for £3,300,000. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
This retail space, on Hawarden Crescent, in Barnes is on the market for £185,000.

4. Retail Space, Barnes

This retail space, on Hawarden Crescent, in Barnes is on the market for £185,000. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
