Another business has joined the fold in Sunderland’s burgeoning creative sector.

After starting in Barnard Castle, Howell Media, run by father and daughter duo Chris and Issy Howell, has set up a new base at North East BIC on Hylton Riverside.

Chris launched the business in 1989, initially providing graphic design services.

In 2010, Howell Media transitioned into film production and has since evolved into providing promotional videos, TV adverts, documentaries, broadcast-quality live streaming, and live event coverage across the North East.

“We’ve always been a creative family,” said Chris: “What started with me has now evolved into a team that includes my daughter Issy, who leads our video editing and training offer and a network of freelancers and creatives. It’s a unique set-up, but it works really well, we’re proud of what we’ve built.”

The move to Sunderland was driven by a desire to be part of something bigger. Chris added: “We knew we needed to be in a city, but it wasn’t until we started attending events and talking to people that it became clear Sunderland was the place to be.

“There’s so much energy here, the investment, the creativity, the people, it’s all happening in Sunderland. You look out of our office window and see Crown Works Studios being built, that’s the future of the film and TV industry right on our doorstep.”

“The BIC has been a perfect fit for us,” he added. “We were looking for a base that was accessible, great value and had a real sense of community and the BIC ticks every box. From day one, we’ve been welcomed by so many supportive people. It’s not just a place to work, it’s somewhere you can grow, collaborate and really feel part of something.”

Since moving in, the team have also been tapping into the BIC’s expert support network. “We’ve got a couple of brilliant business advisers who check in with us regularly,” said Issy. “It’s great to have that kind of support in place, it helps keep us on the straight and narrow and gives us people to bounce ideas off.”

Doreen Howard, Centre Manager at the BIC said: “It’s fantastic to welcome Howell Media to our community here at the BIC.

“Their passion for storytelling, commitment to skills development, and the family dynamic at the heart of the company is second to none, they are a real credit to the region. They bring so much creative energy to everything they do, and we’re delighted that they see the BIC as being the perfect place to build on this success.”