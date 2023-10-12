Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland’s biggest pop party is back on Saturday, July 13, 2024 and Kubix Festival has announced its first line up names including The Vengaboys, Ultrabeat, Cascada and Basshunter.

Vengaboys are heading back to Kubix

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the hugely successful introduction of the dance arena to the festival in Herrington Country Park last year, organisers have already teased names joining the dance arena including local legend Andy Whitby and 90’s dancesuperstars QFX.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Basshunter and Cascada headlining the dance arena for 2024, fans will also be delighted to hear of the return of Kubix favourite Ultrabeat, who will be closing the 12,000 capacity dance tent once again.

Vengaboys will also be back at Kubix Festival playing on the main stage after last playing in 2022, with The Outhere brothers and 2 Unlimited also bringing the energy to the main stage.

Organiser Alex Hutchinson said: ‘Kubix Festival has grown into the biggest festival in the North East and we are delighted that we can bring back some real Kubix favourites.

"We are also working hard behind the scenes to finalise the line up with some huge headliners and many more acts who have never played Kubix before still to be announced over the coming weeks. This is going to be our biggest and best Kubix Festival to date."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kubix Festival 2024 has already sold over 50% of all tickets, and with the 2022 and 2023 festivals both being completely sold out well in advance of the event, customers are advised to get their tickets quickly.

Last year's Kubix, photographed by Neil Ferry

Kubix Festival has once again partnered with The University of Sunderland for the event in a three year partnership which includes opportunities for students to gain first hand work and placement experience in event and production management and also opportunities to attend the festival as special VIPs.

Kubix Festival has recently been nominated for the first time for Best Medium Festival at the UK Festival awards and fans of the event are being encouraged to vote at www.festivalawards.com in the hope of making the festival shortlist, with the awards ceremony taking place on Tuesday, December 5 in Manchester.