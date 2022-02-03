The top hairdressers and salons in Sunderland according to Google reviews

And there is no lack of choice on where to go!

Because there is so much choice for hairdressers and salons, we’ve taken a look at the top options across Sunderland according to Google reviews.

1: Kitui Hair and Design

These are some of the top hairdressers and salons across Sunderland

Taking the top spot is Kitui Har and Design which has been given a full five star rating from a staggering 104 reviews. The Barnes Salon offers a range of services from cutting and styling to being a part of special occasions including weddings.

While the special occasion packages are priced upon application, customers can get a wash, cut and finish from £35.

2: Polished Hair and Beauty

Just around the corner from Kitui Hair and Design is Polished Hair and Beauty. The salon is open five days a week and their team offer vast range of treatments from a standard £15 dry or wet cut to a £40 curly blow dry and cut.

The salon has a full five star rating from 55 Google reviewers.

3: Jonathan Pickup Hair

With 27 years in the industry and working at the highest level in London, it is no suprise Jonathan Pickup Hair makes it onto this list.

The Blandford Street hairdresser has a five star rating from 46 reviews and offers high quality cut and blow drys for women for £40 as well as colouring services priced between £15 and £50.

4: Silk Salon

This family-run salon opened in 1960 and has been pleasing customers ever since. Open five days a week, this Silksworth site was given a five star rating from 25 reviews.

In addition to haircuts, the salon also offer waxing and threading sessions as well as eyelash treatment, facials and gel nail application.

5: Zigs Hair Salon

Another salon which is open five days each week, Zigs Hair Salon can be found on Monkwermouth’s Rosebery Street. Zigs Hair Salon has been given a five star rating from 24 Google reviews.

The shop sell gift sets for special occasions including styling sprays and shampoo and conditioner sets as well as in-store treatments from their staff.

