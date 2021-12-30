The takeaways in and around Sunderland that got you through 2021 - as chosen by the Echo readers

We all have those nights when you just can’t be bothered to cook, after all. But now you have to decide which cuisine to choose!

As we come to the end of another year, we asked the Echo readers to shout out their favourite takeaways across Sunderland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a months-long lockdown at the start of 2021 and ever-changing Covid restrictions, we’ve all succumbed to an order-in at some point to get us through.

If you fancy a treat this evening, why not plump for somewhere new – or an old favourite – with one of these.

Here are some of the readers’ choices. Click here to add your own to our Facebook post.

Aylaz, Beachville Street – recommended by Maria A Boysie, Robert Doughty, Glen Hough, Christine Scott, Linda Speight, Anthony Warnaby and Michelle K Wetherell

The readers have been shouting out their favourite takeaways - will you be ordering a meal for New Year's Eve?

East Garden, Sea Road – recommended by Vikki Jennings Cavanagh, Gillian Chapman, Carol Chisholm, Becca Higgins, Lisa Morse, Ashley Vipond and Cheryl Willis

Forhan’s, Hylton Road – recommended by Ellie Mia Anderson, Gareth Bulmer, Mandy Hall, Karen Palmer, Daniel Regan and Rebecca Ridley

Fountain Garden, Queen’s Crescent – recommended by Anne Challinor, Mel Dolan, Lynn Kent, Claire Thompson Hartnack, Daniel Regan, Christine Snaith and Kellyann Snowdon

Jai Thai, Roker Avenue – recommended by Charlotte Louise Frater and Claire Harrison

Nawaab, Ettrick Grove – recommended by Wendy Coakley, Julie Rodgerson and Sharon Turner

New Hong Kong, Hylton Road – recommended by Donna Marie and Michelle McPheators

Pulp Kitchen, Rawmarsh Road – recommended by Paul L Brown and Rebecca Foster

Oriental House, Beaumont Street – recommended by Kirsty Boyle, Sarah Hornsby, Paul M Hodgson, Karen Palmer and Norma Richardson Routledge

Rio Pizza, St Mark’s Road – recommended by Angela Clark and Teona Teo

Shandiz, Vine Place - recommended by Henry Coyne, Sam Gardiner, Margaret Grady, Teona Teo and Amanda Wilson

Taco, Worcester Street – recommended by Bobbie Jo Duggan and Lauren-Ashley Turnbull

Tandoori Club, Blackwood Road – recommended by Kirsty Boyle and Claire Jobson

Top Taste, Villette Road – recommended by Ellie Mia Anderson, Nicole Armstrong, Darren Dobson, Mandy Hoggett, Marc Robson and Leanne Wright

The Train Line, Station Road – recommended by Lisa Carney, Kristalina Charles and Veronica Fannen

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.