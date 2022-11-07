The Sunderland waste company which is passionate about the environment

The correct handling of refuse is now embedded into the daily lives of people and Sunderland company Thompson Waste is delighted to be at the forefront of the cause.

The company which is based in The Parade, Sunderland, and is currently run by Anne Ganley, champions proper recycling.

Thompson Waste is also on board as a backer of the new-look Sunderland Echo Business Excellence Awards.

A spokesperson said: “The public are becoming much more aware of their waste responsibilities and appreciate that it must be managed correctly. Recycling has become embedded in everyone’s lives now and Thompson’s champions that ethos.

"We have a wealth of experience and an unrivalled reputation in providing environmentally responsible and fully compliant waste management solutions.

“An impressive 100% of the waste we receive is re-cycled.”

Thompson Waste has more than 60 years experience in business and provides a wide range of waste, and skip hire services for residential and commercial customers.

The spokesperson added: “Construction sites cannot operate without creating waste and Thompsons Waste Management work closely with their customers to reduce, re-use and re-cycle their waste.

“Customer service is at the heart of our business and our team are passionate about delivering a service they are proud of.

"Whether you are a multi-site national company or a private customer with one skip, you matter to us and we will deliver you the same excellent service.”

The next stage in the competition is to reveal the winners at our grand finals night at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland on November 17.

Also on board are the North East BIC, Chilli Mangoes, Marelli, Wilf Husband, Harrison and Brown, Thompson Waste, Gentoo, Sunderland University, The Stack, BGL, Audi, North East Ambition and Sunderland College.

A spectacular view of Wearside's coastline to welcome Thompson Waste as a sponsor of the Sunderland Echo Business Excellence Awards.

We will have a media team at the awards night itself to make sure you keep up to date with the winners in each category.

