The Sunderland restaurant venue with a unique menu - and it is backing the search for the best in Wearside business

Chilli Mangoes, which opened in 2020 and is based in Sunderland, is a sponsor of the Sunderland Echo Business Excellence Awards.

It is a venue with a unique fusion of South Indian & North Indian cuisine.

Bosses describe it as a ‘lovely rustic and street vibe decor with a fully equipped gin bar. The diverse and massive menu is designed to serve the English taste palette which is complimented by beautiful cocktails.

“From roadside snacks to traditional curries only found in the South of India, Chilli Mangoes has it all. Our food is said to transport you to the streets of India, the scent of fresh spices and authentic aromas taking your taste buds on a journey that can not be compared. We serve everything from the Tikka Masala to the lovely South Indian Dosas.

“We have been working hard catering to our lovely customers, from couple dinners to party gatherings, and the love and support we’ve got has always been immense.

“We are very proud and happy to be a part of this Sunderland Business Excellence awards and hope for the best.”

The search for entrants in this year’s competition has ended and the nomination deadline has passed. The number of entries has been huge.

The directors of Chilli Mangoes Shayer Miah and Armaan Ajmayin.

The judges will next begin sifting through the nominations to draw up a shortlist before our grand finals night at the Stadium of Light in November.

It’s been a memorable year for both new and returning contenders and that means the judging panel will have a tough task to choose the eventual winners. That’s just the way we like it!

This year’s awards backers include Sunderland City Council who are our partners in the competition as well as being the headline sponsors.

Also on board are the North East BIC, Chilli Mangoes, Marelli, Wilf Husband, Harrison and Brown, Thompson Waste, Gentoo, Sunderland University, The Stack, and Sunderland College.

The Sunderland Echo Business Excellence Awards.

We thank them all for their outstanding support.

Watch out for more stories on the progress of the awards in the days and weeks to come.

