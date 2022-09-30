News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

The Sunderland Reiki masters who have been nominated for a business award

A husband and wife business team from Sunderland is in the running for an award thanks to their holistic success.

By Chris Cordner
Friday, 30th September 2022, 5:46 pm
Updated Friday, 30th September 2022, 5:47 pm

Kevin and Kirsten Lapping have been hailed as ‘the most humble and dedicated souls’ who offer well being, mind body and soul healings and workshops in the Wearside area.

They run a shop called the Crystal Moon Emporium in Frederick Street and fans have praised them as ‘people who should really should sing loudly of all their achievements and qualifications’.

The emporium, which specialises in holistic and spiritual gifts, has been nominated for the new-look Sunderland Echo Business Excellence Awards.

Kevin and Kirsten Lapping whose business is in the running for an award.

Most Popular

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Kirsten faces a daily battle with both ME and fibromyalgia yet still is going strong as an entrepreneur.

She said being nominated was ‘amazing. I can’t believe it. It is testament to our customers that we have been nominated. They are more like a family to us.”

Kirsten won the Judges Choice Award at the Wearside Women in Business Awards in 2019.

Now the business which is run by her and husband Kevin is in the running for more success.

Advertisement

Hide Ad
Kirsten and Kevin Lapping pictured at the Crystal Moon Emporium.

Kevin was in the Army for two years, in the Royal Air Force Regiment for nine years and was with the Ambulance service for 18 years before joining his wife full time at Crystal Moon Emporium.

The nomination for them added: “Kirsten and Kevin are shaman practitioner trained by shamans from Peru bringing this knowledge to Sunderland.

“Kirsten is a Priestess of Freyja, offering womb blessings and healings for those who have/had wombs. Kevin is a sacred drum practitioner offering sound healings.

Advertisement

Hide Ad

“Both are trained as the highest level Reiki masters.”

Kevin and Kirsten Lapping.

Read More

Read More
City chief hails launch of new-look Sunderland Echo Excellence in Business Awar...

This year’s awards backers include Sunderland City Council who are our partners in the competition as well as being the headline sponsors.

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Also on board are the North East BIC, Chilli Mangoes, Marelli, Wilf Husband, Harrison and Brown, Gentoo, Sunderland University and Sunderland College.

Now it is over to you. We want the best in Wearside and County Durham industry to enter the awards.

Kirsten Lapping (left) is presented with the Judges Choice Award at the 2019 Wearside Women in Business awards by Nicky Hudson, Director NE of UK Fostering. Picture by Ian McClelland

To enter, choose the most appropriate category for your business, and nominate by using the link below.

Advertisement

Hide Ad

You can nominate your own firm or a company which you think deserves an accolade.

For further information and to enter, visit www.sunderlandbusinessawards.co.uk

Closing date for entries is October 5. Judging will take place shortly after the closing date and the shortlist will be announced soon after.

The eventual winners will be revealed at a finals night in November.

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Before then, though, we need your entries and here are the categories for this year.

The Sunderland Echo Business Excellence Awards.

Read more: Still time to put yourself among the elite

The categories:

Advertisement

Hide Ad

*SME Business of the Year - (Sponsored by the North East BIC).

*Large Business of the Year - (Sponsored by Chilli Mangoes).

*Best Independent Business.

*Social Enterprise of the Year - (Sponsored by the North East BIC).

Advertisement

Hide Ad

*Retail, Hospitality & Leisure Business of the Year.

*Apprentice/Trainee of the Year.

*Sustainable Initiative of the Year - (Sponsored by Marelli)

*Business in the Community Award.

Advertisement

Hide Ad

*Employer of the Year.

*Entrepreneur of the Year.

*Lifetime Achievement Award.

*Business of the Year (Sponsored by Sunderland City Council).

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Get those entries in and put your company in the running for honours before time runs out.

SunderlandWearside