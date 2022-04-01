The Sunderland businesses awarded zero, one and two star food hygiene ratings since January, according to the Food Standards Agency
A total of nine premises across Sunderland have been rated zero, one or two stars for food hygiene since January.
Food safety inspectors at Sunderland City Council have assessed these Wearside businesses to have zero, one or two star food hygiene ratings after visiting the venues.
A zero star rating is bottom of the scale, and means “urgent improvement is required”, while a one star rating means “major improvement is necessary” and a two star rating means “some improvement is necessary”.
Scroll down to read the full list of zero-star and one-star rated businesses in postcode order.
SR1
Top African Shop, Industrial Unit 1-3 William Street, Sunderland, SR1 1UL – rated one star on February 3, 2022.
The Dip Shop, 3 Maritime Street, Sunderland, SR1 3JQ – rated zero stars on February 10, 2022.
SR2
Bangla Town Superstores Ltd, 2-3 Eden Terrace, Sunderland, SR2 7PF – rated two stars on February 22, 2022.
SR3
Humbledon Fisheries, 57-58 Ettrick Grove, Sunderland, SR3 4AW – rated one star on February 21, 2022.
SR4
Top African Food Store, 155 Hylton Road, Sunderland, SR4 7YF – rated two stars on February 2, 2022.
SR5
Go Local Extra, Unit 1, 23 Caithness Road, Sunderland, SR5 3RE – rated one star on January 18, 2022.
NE37
A & N Kitchen, 1 Gayton Road, Sulgrave, Washington, NE37 3BW – rated one star on January 26, 2022.
Napoli Pizza, 3 Rosse Close, Washington, NE37 1ET – rated one star on January 17, 2022.
DH4
Casa Monte, The Broadway, Houghton-le-Spring, DH4 4BB – rated one star on January 11, 2022.