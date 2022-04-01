Food safety inspectors at Sunderland City Council have assessed these Wearside businesses to have zero, one or two star food hygiene ratings after visiting the venues.

A zero star rating is bottom of the scale, and means “urgent improvement is required”, while a one star rating means “major improvement is necessary” and a two star rating means “some improvement is necessary”.

Scroll down to read the full list of zero-star and one-star rated businesses in postcode order.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Food safety officers from Sunderland City Council have been assessing a number of venues across Wearside.

SR1

Top African Shop, Industrial Unit 1-3 William Street, Sunderland, SR1 1UL – rated one star on February 3, 2022.

The Dip Shop, 3 Maritime Street, Sunderland, SR1 3JQ – rated zero stars on February 10, 2022.

SR2

The Dip Shop was given a zero star food hygiene rating. Photo: Google Maps.

Bangla Town Superstores Ltd, 2-3 Eden Terrace, Sunderland, SR2 7PF – rated two stars on February 22, 2022.

SR3

Humbledon Fisheries, 57-58 Ettrick Grove, Sunderland, SR3 4AW – rated one star on February 21, 2022.

Casa Monte in Houghton was given a one star food hygiene rating. Photo: Google Maps.

SR4

Top African Food Store, 155 Hylton Road, Sunderland, SR4 7YF – rated two stars on February 2, 2022.

SR5

Go Local Extra, Unit 1, 23 Caithness Road, Sunderland, SR5 3RE – rated one star on January 18, 2022.

Top African Food Store was given a two star food hygiene rating. Photo: Google Maps.

NE37

A & N Kitchen, 1 Gayton Road, Sulgrave, Washington, NE37 3BW – rated one star on January 26, 2022.

Napoli Pizza, 3 Rosse Close, Washington, NE37 1ET – rated one star on January 17, 2022.

DH4

Casa Monte, The Broadway, Houghton-le-Spring, DH4 4BB – rated one star on January 11, 2022.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Bangla Town Superstore was assessed to have a two star food hygiene rating. Photo: Google Maps.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.