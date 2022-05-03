Food safety inspectors at Sunderland City Council have assessed these Wearside businesses to have zero or one star food hygiene ratings after visiting the venues.
A zero star rating is bottom of the scale, and means “urgent improvement is required”, while a one star rating means “major improvement is necessary”.
Inspectors look at areas such as hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, along with management of food safety, when giving a rating.
For a business to get the top rating, they must do well in all three elements and if the top rating is not given, the officer will explain the actions needed to improve their hygiene rating.
Businesses that are given low ratings must make urgent improvements to hygiene standards, with the food safety officer having several enforcement options available to them to ensure that improvements are made.
The food safety officer will also tell the business how quickly these improvements must be made.
Scroll down to read the full list of zero-star and one-star rated businesses in postcode order.
SR4
Hutchinson Wholesale, 175 Chester Road, Sunderland, SR4 7JA - rated zero stars on March 8, 2022.
SR5
Gourmet Fast Foods, 45 Cockermouth Road, Sunderland, SR5 3LU – rated one star on March 7, 2022.
SR6
Roker Hotel, Poetic License Bar & Let There Be Crumb, 9-13 Roker Terrace, Sunderland, SR6 9ND – rated one star on March 1, 2022.