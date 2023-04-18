The sky's the limit for booming Blue Moon Marketing firm

Blue Moon Marketing founder Anne Reynolds, centre, with Jennifer Scullion, left, and client manager Keera Tate.

Blue Moon Marketing provides services including branding and design, strategy and planning, website development, social media management and content and copywriting services.

It is looking for experienced client managers, graphic designers, copywriters and a media and videographer to support its growth plans and has recently made its second appointment within six months.

Jennifer Scullion has taken over as senior client manager and will be responsible for managing the organisation's client list across many sectors including construction, energy, health & fitness, financial, cyber security and fashion and clothing.

Blue Moon Marketing was launched in 2021 during the pandemic and is the brainchild of owner and business entrepreneur Anne Reynolds.

The agency has seen rapid expansion with the appointment of client manager Keera Tate in September and moved into new offices at Sunderland’s Doxford Park.

Anne aims to increase the workforce from three to ten over the next few months.

She said: “The scale and growth of the business has come a lot quicker than I had originally planned and I’m really excited to expand the business further.

“I remember being told that I was starting at the worst possible time and I had also just become a new mum so it’s not been easy but I’m so proud of what I’ve achieved and excited for what the future holds.”

She added: “Culture is everything for Blue Moon, so I’m looking for talented professionals to drive the business forward and become role models for our younger team members.

"We’re here to break down barriers and offer a fresh approach to how external marketing services are perceived and delivered.”

Jennifer said: “I’m really excited by this new role.