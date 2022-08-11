The six premises in and around Sunderland recently awarded four and five star food hygiene ratings

Sunderland City Council food safety inspectors have given a number of local businesses and premises four and five-star food hygiene ratings after recent assessments were carried out.
When a premises is given a four-star rating, it means that “hygiene standards are good”, while reaching a full five-star rating means that inspectors have classified standards as “very good”.
During an inspection, officers look at areas such as hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, along with management of food safety.
In order to get a top rating of five, a business must do well in all elements of food hygiene standards and if this is not given the officer will explain the actions needed to improve.
Scroll down to read the full list of five-star and four-star rated businesses in postcode order:
SR1
Bubble CiTea - Kiosk 5, The Bridges Shopping Centre, Sunderland, SR1, 3DR - Awarded 4 stars on June 27
SR6
The Coffee Hut -Lower Promenade, Whitburn Road, Roker, Sunderland, SR6 8AA - Awarded four stars on July 4
The Avenue - 26 Zetland Square, Roker, Sunderland, SR6 0EQ - Awarded four stars on June 16
NE38
The Ark Play Cafe - Brancepth Road, Washington, NE38 0LA - Awarded 5 stars on July 26
The Black Bush - Village Lane, Washington, NE38 7HY - Awarded 4 stars on June 29
DH5
The Bistro - Cherrytree Gardens, Orchard Place, Houghton, DH5 8GY - Awarded 4 stars on June 22