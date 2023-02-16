British home, leisure and gardens retailer, The Range, has confirmed that it will be opening its highly-anticipated new Dalton Park store, in Murton, East Durham, on May 5, 2023, at 9am.

The 25,000+ sqft store, which is attached to Morrisons, has been newly renovated and will have all the departments and products you would expect from The Range.

A spokesperson said: “Customers will be able to discover all their favourite great value Range products in their new store. From home styling accessories to DIY essentials and cleaning must haves to garden tools, there’s so much to discover to maintain, upgrade and beautify their homes.”

Generic Range shot

In addition to the wide variety and value offered, the opening of the store will also create a number of new jobs for the area.

As part of the grand opening, exclusive offers will run for several weeks after for local shoppers to grab a bargain.

Full opening hours and the number of jobs created are to be confirmed at a later date.

Dalton Park has welcomed a number of new retailers in recent months including Crew Clothing, Skechers and Dune.

Meanwhile, Radley, Clarks and Levi’s all moved into larger stores.

The shopping outlet ended 2022 on a high with a record year for sales.

Like for like sales across the year were up 14.5% vs 2019, the last comparable year due to the pandemic.