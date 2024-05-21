The Overtones to perform at Foundation of Light's Gala Dinner

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The dinner will support the charity’s important community work.

Internationally-acclaimed vocal harmony group The Overtones will be performing at the Beacon of Light this November.

The Overtones will perform at the gala dinner

We Are Sunderland - A weekly round-up of lifestyle highlights. From eating out to what’s on - celebrating the city’s best bits! Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The chart-toppers will bring their unique blend of music and charm to headline the Foundation of Light’s annual Gala Awards Dinner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s an evening dedicated to celebrating the achievements and inspiring stories of those who have taken part in the Foundation’s life-changing programmes.

Held on Thursday, November 28 at the Beacon of Light, the event promises to be an evening of celebration, with all proceeds from tickets sales and fundraising on the evening supporting the work of the Foundation.

With over a million albums sold, and 11 sold out UK tours, The Overtones have experience performing at prestigious venues, including the Royal Albert Hall and Buckingham Palace.

The group said: “We are thrilled to be part of this amazing event and look forward to performing classics that people know and love. Get your dancing shoes ready it’s going be a night to remember."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Foundation of Light CEO Lesley Spuhler added: “We are delighted to have The Overtones joining us at what is already a very special evening for the award winners, and everyone associated with the Foundation.

“Our Gala Awards Dinner is the highlight of our events calendar and having such a high-profile act providing the entertainment makes it extra special.”

As well as first-class entertainment, guests will enjoy a drinks reception and a three-course dinner