The most recent food hygiene ratings for Sunderland eateries and takeaways

Ratings are scored from 0, which indicates urgent improvement is required, up to 5, which is very good.
Sunderland cafes, tearooms, pubs and takeaways all feature on the inspection list. Check out the list below to see the scores given to each venue.
1. Port Independent
Port Independent on Saint Thomas Street was awarded 5 stars on May 29. | Google Photo: Google
2. The Green Tearoom
The Green Tearoom in Washington Village was given a five star rating on May 22. | se
3. Mumbai Silk
Mumbai Silk in Sunderland was rated five stars on March 3. Photo: Stu Norton
4. The Courtyard At Arts Centre Washington
The Courtyard at The Washington Arts Centre was rated five stars on March 3. | Google Photo: Google Maps
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.