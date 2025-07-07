Check out the food hygiene ratings published in June.placeholder image
The most recent food hygiene ratings for Sunderland eateries and takeaways

Neil Fatkin
By Neil Fatkin
Published 7th Jul 2025, 16:31 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2025, 16:37 BST

The Food Standards Agency has published its most recent food hygiene ratings and a number of Sunderland eateries and takeaways feature on the inspection list.

Ratings are scored from 0, which indicates urgent improvement is required, up to 5, which is very good.

Sunderland cafes, tearooms, pubs and takeaways all feature on the inspection list. Check out the list below to see the scores given to each venue.

Port Independent on Saint Thomas Street was awarded 5 stars on May 29.

1. Port Independent

Port Independent on Saint Thomas Street was awarded 5 stars on May 29. | Google Photo: Google

The Green Tearoom in Washington Village was given a five star rating on May 22.

2. The Green Tearoom

The Green Tearoom in Washington Village was given a five star rating on May 22. | se

Mumbai Silk in Sunderland was rated five stars on March 3.

3. Mumbai Silk

Mumbai Silk in Sunderland was rated five stars on March 3. Photo: Stu Norton

The Courtyard at The Washington Arts Centre was rated five stars on March 3.

4. The Courtyard At Arts Centre Washington

The Courtyard at The Washington Arts Centre was rated five stars on March 3. | Google Photo: Google Maps

