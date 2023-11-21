Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Magic Hat cafe in Newcastle

They say one man's trash is another man's treasure and The Magic Hat truly are pulling it out the hat when it comes to fulfilling that proverb.

Food waste bites across the global food supply chain, with some reports suggesting a third of the world's food is thrown away.

But hats off to this Newcastle cafe and kitchen which is doing its bit to tackle the problem on their doorstep.

Working with the region's Marks and Spencers and the Amazon warehouse in Durham amongst others, they take the retail sector and cafes' excess food, which is donated, and work magic with it in their kitchen.

The Magic Hat cafe and kitchen, Higham Place, Newcastle

It's all perfectly good food, that would otherwise be feeding nothing but landfill. They manage to save 1.5 – 2 tonnes of food a week from being wasted and work with groups such as food banks to redistribute what they can't use.

Born from a series of pop-ups, The Magic Hat opened in Higham Place (just behind the Laing Gallery) post-lockdown and it's got much to draw you to this off-the-beaten-path side street - don't let the scaffolding put you off, it's very much open for business.

Not only are they dishing up a slice of social change - the food is quite frankly excellent.

Every day is a challenge for the chefs: they never quite now what ingredients they're going to get. It's a real life Ready, Steady, Cook and the result is inventive food with real heart and flair.

Due to the ethos of the cafe, the kitchen wizards can't plan their menus so they change daily, though they do have some classics they can turn to, when they get an influx of apples, for example.

On our visit, we chose four dishes to share between us: Ricotta doughnuts (£8), black pudding hash cakes (£7), ginger and coconut congee (£4) and roast beef (£10).

Where to start with this feast. The roast beef was served perfectly pink to allow its natural flavour to breathe and there was sliver upon sliver of the stuff, a portion most places would charge you treble for.

It was served with a salt baked beetroot remoulade that had an incredible depth of flavour - seasonal comfort food at its finest.

Roast beef at The Magic Hat

Over to the black pudding hash cakes - three satisfying rounds that weren't too heavy on the pudding side as can often be the case when working with this full English classic.

It was imaginatively served with a tangy sauerkraut, salsa verde and a moreish butterbean, sage and roast garlic puree which I could have eaten by the spoonful. A great medley of flavours.

Black pudding hash cakes at The Magic Hat

The congee was a more simple affair, but it was a great example of how they honour good ingredients. The sticky rice dish was served with a kick of ginger, avocado and a crunch of pickles and roast veg.

Finally, our sweet tooths were sated with the ricotta doughnuts. What a triumph. Plump doughnuts with a pillowy soft inside and a great flavour thanks to the ricotta, served with fresh berries, cream and ginger caramel and a beautifully rich cream.

As well as a kitchen, Magic Hat is a coffee shop so there's plenty of caffeine to be had, using coffee from the excellent RESINN in Sunderland, as well as options such as house blend ice tea, ferments, homemade cordials, chai and more.

There's also an alcohol licence. We had a very drinkable indeed bottle of The Guv'nor (£21), a crisp, citrusy crowd-pleaser of a white.

Inventive food with flair

The price for the quality is incredible, due to the produce being donated, a saving which is passed down to the diner. Prices are not determined by the size, but more the scarcity or otherwise of the ingredients and the level of skill to execute.

There's much thought gone into the decor too which combines a Scandi aesthetic with industrial exposed pipes, repurposed tables and shelves selling homemade soaps and knits.

It's got a warm, welcoming, laidback feel and on our visit had everyone in, from large groups chatting over the clink of coffee cups to a diner curled up with a good book.

There is a real sense of respect for food and community here - and it's a kind of magic.