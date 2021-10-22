The Mackem Monsters are back to spook Sunderland - here's where to spot them

For the third year running, inflatable monsters have been installed on city centre buildings as part of a Halloween trail.

Part of the city’s Lights Out festival, the six monsters will be in place until October 31.

While last year’s festival was pared down because of the restrictions caused by Covid 19, it’s back bigger and better this autumn – culminating in the Halloween Community Parade on Friday, October 29, featuring carnival experts, Creative Seed, along with Sunderland College, the University of Sunderland and community groups.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mackem Monsters inflatables make a return to Sunderland. Sunderland BID CEO Sharon Appleby with Coun Linda Williams (R).

The monsters are being inflated across the course of today, October 22, and can be spotted at St Mary’s Car Park, Sunderland Museum, Cafe Nero, New Look, the Bridges car park and on 808 Bar and Kitchen.

Running in tandem with the real inflatables, the BID’s Sunderland Experience app will allow intrepid hunters to find augmented reality creatures at various sites.

The Mackem Monster trail is one of the most popular events organised by Sunderland BID.

Sharon Appleby, chief executive of Sunderland BID, said: “People love the Mackem Monsters and we get great feedback on social media from people tagging us in their shots, it really captures people’s imagination.

Mackem Monsters inflatables make a return to St Mary's carpark.

"Not many other cities celebrate Halloween in this way, I think the closest is Manchester, but it’s become a real highlight of the calendar in Sunderland. This year we’re delighted to be able to host our parade again, which will include 400 people and will culminate in an after party at The Point.

"People are really enthused and excited about it. Events like this show that if you stage something a little bit different people will come back to enjoy what we have to offer.”

Cllr Linda Williams said: “We have a packed calendar of events in Sunderland, with lots of arts, culture and fitness events, which all helps to make the city more vibrant and diverse.

"There’s so many lovely places for people to visit. The monster trail coincides with half-term, so it’s great for families to be able to come into the city centre, have something to eat, and have some fun spotting the monsters.”

Mackem Monsters inflatables make a return to Sunderland Museum.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.