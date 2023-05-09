The majestic musical has just completed an seven-week run at the theatre, which proved hugely successful for the Empire, as well as the surrounding businesses with people from across the North East heading to the city.

The show broke box office records for the highest single day of ticket sales at Sunderland Empire, beating its own record set back in 2014 by the first UK & Ireland tour of The Lion King.

The internationally-acclaimed production opened in Sunderland on Thursday, March 16 and included four access performances including a relaxed performance for those with sensory needs.

Disney's The Lion King proved a roaring success in Sunderland

It played its last show at Sunderland Empire on Saturday, May 6, before moving onto Bristol, Birmingham and Dublin. Disney will be back on Wearside next year for the first UK tour of Aladdin.

Marie Nixon, Theatre Director at Sunderland Empire, said: "It's always such a joy welcoming Disney into our venue and this seven-week run of The Lion King has been incredibly special for everyone involved.

“The reaction to this production in 2014 was so phenomenal it's hard to believe that this run would break those Box Office records and audience numbers, but appetite has been truly overwhelming.

"We are greatly looking forward to Disney's return next February for the first ever UK Tour of Aladdin and encourage audiences to book as soon as possible to ensure they catch this breathtaking spectacle!."

Disney's The Lion King. Photo by Brinkoff and Mogenburg

Ian Thomas, Destination Director at NewcastleGateshead Initiative (NGI), said that such shows are a great economic boost for Sunderland, as well as the wider North East.

“Headline productions such as The Lion King are vital contributors to our region’s visitor offer, attracting huge attention and over 100,000 visitors – which in turn boosts the wider hospitality, retail, transport and accommodation businesses, overall growth of the visitor economy and creates jobs,” he said.

“As the first Destination Development Partnership in England, NGI really values fantastic cultural assets such as the Sunderland Empire. These venues attract national and international visitors to our region and will help us achieve our ambition of doubling the size of our visitor economy over the next 10 years.”