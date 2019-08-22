The inspirational Sunderland woman who is blazing a trail in in the transport industry after leaving the Army

Louisa Galey who has been nominated for a Wearside Women in Business Award.

Louisa Galey, 36, from South Hylton, is transport manager at EMR at Tyne Dock where she has worked since 2013.

It’s a job which ‘feels like home’, said Louisa, who used to be in the Army and went from post to post as she searched for her dream position.

Now she has found it and recalled: “I remember the day I went for the interview and I said to myself then ‘this feels like home’. It still feels that way.”

The line-up of sponsors for the Wearside Women In Business Awards.

But despite her impressive rise through the ranks, she was still surprised and delighted to be nominated for honours.

She started out in a driving role at EMR but within a few months, she had already progressed to transport coordinator.

And within a year and a half, her hard work and dedication paid off and she was further promoted to assistant transport manager.

Louisa continued to impress with her determination, work ethic and positive attitude and was promoted to transport manager.

The nomination for her said: “Passionate about gender equality, Louisa is blazing a trail through the male-dominated stereotype associated with the metal recycling industry.”

Louisa herself said: “I am over the moon to be nominated and it is really good that these awards are being run to recognise the role of women in industry, and there are some very good women in business in the area.”

She joins an ever-growing list of nominations.

Wealso have a line-up of six great organisations who are all sponsoring the first ever Wearside Women In Business Awards.

They are Sunderland BIC, Gentoo, Club Zest, MBC Arts Wellbeing, TCL At Home and UK Fostering North East, and they have all joined the Sunderland Echo in the quest to find the city’s best.

The categories:

Start Up Business Woman of the Year

Open to all growing businesses that have started trading since September 2013 and which are owned, part owned or wholly or partly run by a woman.

Business Woman of the Year

Recognising Wearsides most successful business women, these women need to show the great drive, dedication and determination that has made a difference in their working environment. Women who juggle all aspects of their lives with great results, women who may also be an outstanding mothers, leaders and role models.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Sunderland Echo, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rising Star of the Year

(under 16s) She may be a star of the present... or of the future. This award is also open for colleges and schools to nominate.

Female Apprentice of the Year

Judges will be looking for a demonstration of hard work and commitment to achieving the best possible results across the apprentice’s chosen framework and outstanding commitment to their own personal development and progression through learning.

Contribution to Community

For the woman who has made a difference to her immediate and/or the wider Weaside community.

Women in Education Award

We are looking for someone working in education who has gone that extra mile for children, teenagers or students or the company workforce.

Mentor of the Year

For the woman who has demonstrated exceptional skills as a mentor.

Inspirational Woman of the Year

The ability to inspire people to reach great heights of performance and success

Lifetime Achievement Award

What now?

You have until September 2 to send us your entries and the judges will meet to draw up a shortlist three days later.

Then it is on to the grand finale – a lunchtime awards ceremony on Thursday, September 26.

But for now, we need your nominations to make the event a big success. Email lynn.wild@jpimedia.co.uk and tell us the name, address, business of your nominated person and why you feel they deserve to win.