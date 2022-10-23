The ghosts of Lumley Castle - and how you can win a spooky overnight stay for two worth £290

Lumley Castle is running a series of paranormal evenings called A Night With The Spirits, in which visitors can enjoy a three-course meal at its Knights Restaurant, followed by a historical talk and a paranormal investigation which runs into the early hours of the morning

Built in 1389, the castle is reputed to be one of the most haunted castles in the UK – and with the autumn nights getting darker, the spirits are known to come out to play.

Since the early 1970s, when the castle became a 4-star hotel, a handful of guests at Lumley Castle have reported to staff about their strange ghostly experiences whilst visiting.

Lumley Castle, Chester-le-Street.

A locally well-known story is about the ghost of Lily, who centuries ago was secretly married to Sir Ralph Lumley before he met his wife, Eleanor Neville.

Two priests apparently threw Lily down a well at the castle as punishment for her refusing to convert to the Catholic faith. On Ralph's return, the priests informed him that Lily had left to become a nun. Some people have said that the ghost of Lily floats up from the well and still haunts the castle to this day.

The castle’s ghost-hunting tours continue to be popular even if staff can’t always explain some strange things that go on.

Over a series of spooky nights, the castle is looking for people to join them who may have unconventional beliefs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inside Lumley Castle, Chester-le-Street.

The night starts with a three-course meal and is hosted by the castle’s Historic Chamberlain who’s been providing castle tours for 30 years. The night will then continue with paranormal investigators, GhostWatchers UK.

A Night With The Spirits takes place at Lumley Castle at on October 31 and November 3, 4 and 5.

Dresscode: Sensible footwear and due to uneven flooring, narrow corridors and steps this event will not be suitable for anyone with mobility restrictions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ticket price is £49 per person with the option to upgrade to an overnight stay.

Inside Lumley Castle, Chester-le-Street.

Timings are: Arrival 7pm, 3 course dinner served 7.30pm, Historical Talk 9.30pm, Paranormal Investigation 11pm – Late

Age Restriction: Minimum age requirement of 18 years

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can book your tickets at LumleyCastle.com

WIN

Inside Lumley Castle, Chester-le-Street.

We’ve teamed up with Lumley Castle to give away a bumper package.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winner will receive two tickets to A Night With The Spirits, which includes a three-course dinner for two, a historical talk and paranormal investigation, as well as overnight stay and full English breakfast the next morning, which is worth £290 in total.

You can choose a night of your choice on either October 31 or November 3, 4 and 5 – subject to availability.

To be in with a chance of winning, answer this question: what is the name of one of the ghosts reputed to haunt Lumley Castle?

A:: Lily

Advertisement Hide Ad

B:: Lucy

Inside Lumley Castle, Chester-le-Street.

C:: Lorraine

Email your answer, along with your name and contact details to, [email protected] by 9am on Wednesday, October 26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winner and their guest must be aged 18 or over.

Inside Lumley Castle, Chester-le-Street.