The full list of winners at the North East Beauty Industry Awards 2025
These awards aim to celebrate the exceptional contributions of individuals, salons, spas, and beauty brands that have left a mark on the industry locally.
The winners were announced at an elegant ceremony which took place on Sunday, September 21 at The Crowne Plaza Hotel in Newcastle.
Irfan Younis, spokesperson for the 7th North East Beauty Industry Awards 2025 said: “We were overwhelmed by the calibre of entries we received this year.
“The passion and dedication displayed by the finalists are truly inspiring and reflect the vibrant and ever-evolving beauty scene in the North East. We want to congratulate all of our winners on their incredible accomplishments.”
Visit our newsletter page today and sign up for a great range of free emails featuring the region’s biggest news and sport headlines
The winners for the 7th North East Beauty Industry Awards 2025 are:
Outstanding Beauty Salon
The Beauty House (Hartlepool)
Beauty Therapist of the Year
Nicola Hansom Beauty (Ashington)
Beauty Salon Client Experience of the Year
Brow wow (Gateshead)
Outstanding Hair Salon
Colour Line (Gateshead)
Hair Stylist(s) of the Year
Forever Hair by Craig (Gateshead)
Hair Salon Client Experience of the Year
Mane Avenue Hairdressing (Bedlington)
Outstanding Nail Salon of the Year
Nail It (Newcastle)
Nail Technician(s) of the Year
Nails and Beauty by Jo Jo Thompson (Stockton)
Nail Salon Client Experience of the Year
Belle Nails & Beauty (Dipton)
Resident Spa of the Year
Spa at Ramside (Durham)
Luxury Spa of the Year
Slaley Hall Hotel, Spa and Golf Resort (Hexham)
Day Spa of the Year
Mineral House Spa, Pool & Gymnasium (Newcastle upon Tyne)
Male Grooming Venue of the Year
The Dreaded Barbers (Stockton)
Aesthetic Clinic of the Year
The Aesthetic Surgery (Langley Park)
Aesthetics Professional(s) of the Year
Ellise Elizabeth Aesthetics (Gateshead)
Aesthetic Client Experience of the Year
The Birdcage Aesthetics & Beauty (Middlesborough)
Medical Aesthetic Clinic of the Year
Orchid Medical Aesthetics (Sunderland)
Skin Clinic of the Year
Northern Skin Co (Morpeth)
Skin Therapists of the Year
Skin Lab Aesthetics By Dr Shaymaa (Newcastle upon Tyne)
Cosmetic / Aesthetic Clinic of the Year
Terrace Aesthetics, North Shields
Aesthetic Dentist of the Year
Shotley Bridge Dental Care (Consett)
Aesthetic Dental Practice of the Year
Gosforth Dental Surgery (Newcastle upon Tyne)
Outstanding Make Up Salon of the Year
The Blow Lounge (Seaham)
Make Up Artist of the Year
Alison Petitjean Bridal Hair and Makeup (Darlington)
Freelance Make Up Artist of the Year
AJ Edgar Makeup Artist (Newcastle Upon Tyne)
Customer Experience of the Year
Monroe Beauty Salon and Training Academy (Consett)
Semi/Permanent Make Up Salon of the Year
Beyond Precision (Whitley Bay)
Hair Loss Clinic of the Year
Quantum Laser and Scalp Micropigmentation (Wallsend)
Tattoo Removal Surgery of the Year
New Look Laser Treatment (South Shields)
Tattoo and Piercing Artist of the Year
Inkhouse (Newcastle)
Hair Extension Salon of the Year
Foxy Hair Extensions (Gateshead)
Hair Extension Technician of the Year
Beautilox (Newcastle)
Beauty Training Academy of the Year
North East Academy (Middlesbrough)
Tanning Salon of the Year
Sahara Tan (Gateshead)
Beauty Industry Champions
Beautonic Beauty Salon and Spa (Newcastle Upon Tyne)
Best of Newcastle
Lyndsey Morton Hair Salon
Best of Sunderland
Jonathan Pickup Hair
Best of Middlesbrough
Samantha Jane Hairdressing