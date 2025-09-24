The full list of winners at the North East Beauty Industry Awards 2025

The winners for the 7th North East Beauty Industry Awards have been announced.

These awards aim to celebrate the exceptional contributions of individuals, salons, spas, and beauty brands that have left a mark on the industry locally.

The winners were announced at an elegant ceremony which took place on Sunday, September 21 at The Crowne Plaza Hotel in Newcastle.

Irfan Younis, spokesperson for the 7th North East Beauty Industry Awards 2025 said: “We were overwhelmed by the calibre of entries we received this year.

“The passion and dedication displayed by the finalists are truly inspiring and reflect the vibrant and ever-evolving beauty scene in the North East. We want to congratulate all of our winners on their incredible accomplishments.”

The winners for the 7th North East Beauty Industry Awards 2025 are:

Outstanding Beauty Salon

The Beauty House (Hartlepool)

Beauty Therapist of the Year

Nicola Hansom Beauty (Ashington)

Beauty Salon Client Experience of the Year

Brow wow (Gateshead)

Outstanding Hair Salon

Colour Line (Gateshead)

Hair Stylist(s) of the Year

Forever Hair by Craig (Gateshead)

Hair Salon Client Experience of the Year

Mane Avenue Hairdressing (Bedlington)

Outstanding Nail Salon of the Year

Nail It (Newcastle)

Nail Technician(s) of the Year

Nails and Beauty by Jo Jo Thompson (Stockton)

Nail Salon Client Experience of the Year

Belle Nails & Beauty (Dipton)

Resident Spa of the Year

Spa at Ramside (Durham)

Luxury Spa of the Year

Slaley Hall Hotel, Spa and Golf Resort (Hexham)

Day Spa of the Year

Mineral House Spa, Pool & Gymnasium (Newcastle upon Tyne)

Male Grooming Venue of the Year

The Dreaded Barbers (Stockton)

Aesthetic Clinic of the Year

The Aesthetic Surgery (Langley Park)

Aesthetics Professional(s) of the Year

Ellise Elizabeth Aesthetics (Gateshead)

Aesthetic Client Experience of the Year

The Birdcage Aesthetics & Beauty (Middlesborough)

Medical Aesthetic Clinic of the Year

Orchid Medical Aesthetics (Sunderland)

Skin Clinic of the Year

Northern Skin Co (Morpeth)

Skin Therapists of the Year

Skin Lab Aesthetics By Dr Shaymaa (Newcastle upon Tyne)

Cosmetic / Aesthetic Clinic of the Year

Terrace Aesthetics, North Shields

Aesthetic Dentist of the Year

Shotley Bridge Dental Care (Consett)

Aesthetic Dental Practice of the Year

Gosforth Dental Surgery (Newcastle upon Tyne)

Outstanding Make Up Salon of the Year

The Blow Lounge (Seaham)

Make Up Artist of the Year

Alison Petitjean Bridal Hair and Makeup (Darlington)

Freelance Make Up Artist of the Year

AJ Edgar Makeup Artist (Newcastle Upon Tyne)

Customer Experience of the Year

Monroe Beauty Salon and Training Academy (Consett)

Semi/Permanent Make Up Salon of the Year

Beyond Precision (Whitley Bay)

Hair Loss Clinic of the Year

Quantum Laser and Scalp Micropigmentation (Wallsend)

Tattoo Removal Surgery of the Year

New Look Laser Treatment (South Shields)

Tattoo and Piercing Artist of the Year

Inkhouse (Newcastle)

Hair Extension Salon of the Year

Foxy Hair Extensions (Gateshead)

Hair Extension Technician of the Year

Beautilox (Newcastle)

Beauty Training Academy of the Year

North East Academy (Middlesbrough)

Tanning Salon of the Year

Sahara Tan (Gateshead)

Beauty Industry Champions

Beautonic Beauty Salon and Spa (Newcastle Upon Tyne)

Best of Newcastle

Lyndsey Morton Hair Salon

Best of Sunderland

Jonathan Pickup Hair

Best of Middlesbrough

Samantha Jane Hairdressing