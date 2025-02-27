Love, Amela team

Sunderland’s voluntary sector and residents are benefitting from a joined-up approach to finding employment in Sunderland.

The Employment Edge: Training & Skills + Volunteer Experience = Career Growth

Enterprise Made Simple is working with Sunderland Voluntary Sector Alliance, adding value to their training courses though signposting to volunteering. Directly connecting skills and real-life experience in this way aims to bolster opportunities for employment.

Fiona sorting donations

A large number of charities, projects and funded support provides vital support to Sunderland residents hoping to gain or change employment, but it can be a complex landscape to navigate for an individual. In Sunderland, providers are working together to understand more about each other’s work in order to better support their clients.

Fiona is one such resident who recently benefitted from this collaboration. Fiona had never considered volunteering before it was suggested to complement her training. She was matched with Love, Amelia, a children's charity based in Sunderland, providing clothing and equipment to families experiencing poverty.

Fiona explains, “My whole life changed dramatically in my 50s when I left the career I’d had since leaving school. I know I have a lot of transferable skills, but employers only look at what you have on paper, including up to date CV content and references – and through volunteering I can actually prove to employers what I’m capable of! “

Love, Amelia currently has a team of eight staff and twenty core regular volunteers. Shannon, the charity’s Business Support Officer said "Our volunteers are incredible. The service couldn't run without them". Shannon welcomes individual volunteers like Fiona alongside hundreds of corporate volunteers and students. “Volunteering is flexible to fit around my training and life,” says Fiona, “I only wish I’d known about it earlier.”

charities, volunteers and training companies working together

Marie Wisson, Community and Corporate Volunteering Coordinator from Sunderland Voluntary Sector Alliance said: “Volunteering is a powerful bridge to employment, offering real-world experience, valuable skills and meaningful connections. It also highlights dedication, adaptability and a willingness to contribute - qualities that make any candidate stand out to employers.”

Non-profits and businesses alike are increasingly recognising the value of volunteering as a way to interpret and develop training skills into action and evidence. Andrea Clarke, Client

Development Director with Enterprise Made Simple believes in the mutual benefit gained from linking training with volunteering, “This collaboration not only enhances community impact but provides those seeking work with an edge in today’s competitive job market.”

The collaboration continues with more potential volunteers being referred into Sunderland Voluntary Sector Alliance whilst staff from Love, Amelia have signed up to undertake training of their own with Enterprise Made Simple.

For individuals looking to use their training and boost their employability – with the bonus of making a difference - volunteering offers a unique and effective stepping stone.

To learn more about opportunities, visit · Enterprise Made Simple: https://enterprisemadesimple.co.uk/ · Sunderland Voluntary Sector Alliance: https://www.sunderlandvsa.co.uk/ · Love, Amelia: https://loveamelia.org.uk/

About

· Enterprise Made Simple

Enterprise Made Simple engages actively with learners and employers to identify their training needs. They provide fully funded, flexible, high-quality training and business support services that enable learners and businesses to achieve and progress. They focus on real world readiness so all learners, regardless of background, will be able to become successful, competent and progress confidently towards employment.

· Sunderland Voluntary Sector Alliance (SVSA)

SVSA is an infrastructure support organisation focused on strengthening partnership working across a wide range of services to support the voluntary and community sector in Sunderland. The SVSA’s charitable purpose is to support the sustainability and growth of VCSE sector organisations, operating as a conduit between Voluntary, Community and Social Enterprise (VCSE) sector organisations, local commissioners and national funding organisations to strengthen relationships for public benefit. The SVSA’s mission is to create ambition, energy and drive to support communities to bring about social change, grow community wealth and create resilience.

· Love, Amelia

Love, Amelia is a children’s charity based in Sunderland, offering support to families experiencing poverty and hardship across North East England. They accept donations of pre-loved baby items and gift them to families who need them most. Since their launch in 2019, they have supported over 22,000 children. Their aim is that no child, from birth to 16 years old, goes without essential items so they can be safe, happy and

thrive. Since the charity was established in 2019 Love Amelia have welcomed 1,204 volunteers and are always on the lookout for more. Their current Mother’s Day campaign particularly needs toiletries and gifts for mums.

· Volunteering research

A 2021 study by the Royal Voluntary Service found that 35% of volunteers aged 50 and over felt their employability improved due to their volunteering experience. (https://www.royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk/news/volunteering/volunteering-key-to-improving-job-prospects/)