The signage is up at Sunderland's newest bar as bookings go live.

People hungry to take a bite out of The Botanist can now book for the bar's opening in Sunderland.

The chain, which is operated by New World Trading Company, has been one of the most-anticipated openings in the city after it was announced that it was heading to Keel Square more than a year ago.

The fit out is now well underway with a back bar, stage area and the bar's trademark botanical theme.

And bookings on The Botanist's first day of trading on Monday, February 5, 2024 are now live for brunch from 10am to 1pm at https://thebotanist.uk.com/locations/sunderland

The Botanist joins new neighbour The Keel Tavern

Although no menus are available yet, the Sunderland branch is set to be similar to the brand's other sites, at locations such as Newcastle and York, which features options such as shakshuka, vegan Full English and more.

A daytime food offering of options such as hanging kebabs, burgers, sharing boards and a Sunday lunch option is also expected.

The Botanist will be the second bar to open on the ground floor of The Holiday Inn after The Keel Tavern opened to much fanfare in November.

Like its neighbour, The Botanist will have an outdoor seating area.

The bars at Keel Square are taking shape

The third addition will be The Muddler also due to open in 2024, with a fourth bar expected to be announced soon.

Other new restaurants to open in the city recently include Saba Maison de Luxe in Low Row and Koji, a ramen and bao bun restaurant in the former No2 Church Lane site.