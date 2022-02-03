The best florists in Sunderland according to Google reviews ahead of Valentine's Day

Valentine’s Day is on the horizon, and while there is still time to pick up presents and plan meals, for anyone looking to buy flowers – you are in luck.

These are the top florists across Sunderland according to Google reviews.

1: Florista Floral design

Built up of a team with over 15 years combined experience, Florista Floral Design is situated on Frederick Street and the shop are deep in preparation for Valentine’s Day.

Deals include a mixed bouquet of flowers from £35 or a set of roses from £40 from the top florist shop in Sunderland which has a five star rating from 58 reviews.

2: Debby Clark Flowers

With a full five star rating from 16 Google reviews, Debby Clark Flowers is ranked as the second best florists across Wearside and offer flowers for all occasions.

Each order is bespoke with the store’s gift boxes ideal as a Valentine’s Day surprise for a loved one.

3: Floral Elegance

Chester Road’s Floral Elegance is the best florists on the main road to the west of the city centre according to Google reviewers, who gave the store a five star rating from eight reviews.

The site of open six days a week and has plenty of examples of their Valentine’s Day bouquets, personalised gifts and more on their website.

4: Emily’s Florist

From Chester Road to the nearby Hylton Road, and Emily’s Florist which has a five star rating from four reviews. The shop is clearly excited for Valentine’s Day based on their social media updates and they have plenty of options for the big day.

Telling potential customers to book early to avoid disappointment, they have options for 12, 24, 50 or 100 roses with prices arranged upon the order.

5: Heading back into the city centre, Flowers by Jennifer can be found on Blandford Street and is open six days each week. In addition to flowers, it sells other plants such as cacti but is also set up perfectly for small gifts and has a five star Google rating from four reviews, much like Emily’s Florist.

