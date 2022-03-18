Our list features a mixture of traditional takeaways and restaurants spread across Wearside with plenty of variety on offer.
Here are 15 of the best places for pizza in Sunderland, according to Google ratings (minimum 30 reviews).
Let us know your favourite venue for a pizza!
1. Fratelli
Fratelli in Ryhope has a 4.8 rating from 672 reviews. Photo for illustration purposes only.
Photo: Google Maps
2. Italian Kitchen
Italian Kitchen in Southwick has a 4.7 rating from 1,316 reviews.
Photo: Google Maps
3. Bellini
Bellini in Seaburn has a 4.7 rating from 873 reviews.
Photo: Google Maps
4. Aperitif Restaurant
Aperitif Restaurant in Sunderland City centre has a 4.7 rating from 189 reviews.
Photo: Stu Norton