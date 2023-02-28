New figures show the Sunderland neighbourhoods which have seen least improvement in household deprivation.

The England and Wales census measures of household deprivation and by comparing the scores from the 2011 census with those from the 2021 census, we can see which how much improvement individual neighbourhoods have experienced.

The method used by the Office for National Statistics doesn’t take income into account but looks at four different measures: unemployment, low qualification levels, poor health and bad housing.

Across England and Wales as a whole, more than half of households (52%) were deprived in at least one of these four possible ways when the census took place in 2021 - that’s 12.8 million households.

But this is a fall from the decade before, when the figure was 58%.

The census also divides England and Wales into more than 7,000 smaller areas of between 5,000 and 15,000 residents, called middle-layer super output areas.

For each of these areas, it publishes how many households were deprived in at least one of its four measures.

Here are the areas of Sunderland where the proportion of deprived households fell the least between 2011 and 2021.

Undefined: readMore

1 . Harraton, Rickleton and Fatfield In the Harraton, Rickleton and Fatfield area, 49.9% of households were not deprived in 2021, a decrease on 2011 when the figure was 50.2% Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Albany and Blackfell In the Albany and Blackfell area, 41.4% of households were not deprived in 2021, an improvement on 2011 when the figure was 40.7% Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Oxclose and Lambton In the Oxclose and Lambton area, 44.3% of households were not deprived in 2021, an improvement on 2011 when the figure was 43.1% Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4 . Washington Town Centre and Biddick In the Washington Town Centre and Biddick area, 45.3% of households were not deprived in 2021, an improvement on 2011 when the figure was 42.4% Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales