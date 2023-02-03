Anyone looking to give their special someone flowers this Valentine’s Day is spoilt for choice.
Valentine’s Day is coming up, and while there is still time to pick up presents and plan meals, anyone looking to buy flowers will want to know the best florists in the area.
With that in mind, here are the top flower sellers across Sunderland according to Google reviews ...
1. The Florist
The Florist used to be known as Jackies Flowers. It can be found on Chester Road in Shiney Row and has a full five star rating from 79 Google reviews.
2. Trevor Green Florist Supplies
Trevor Green Florist Supplies on Sedling Road in Washington has a 4.9 rating from 53 Google reviews.
3. Charlotte's House Of Flowers
Charlotte's House Of Flowers on the corner of Ormonde Street and Cleveland Road in Barnes has a 4.9 rating from 61 Google reviews.
4. Ashbrooke Florists
Ashbrooke Florists on Queen Alexandra Road has a 4.9 rating from 43 Google reviews.
