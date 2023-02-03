News you can trust since 1873
These are some of the top-rated Florists in Sunderland.

The 15 top-rated florists in Sunderland for Valentine's Day according to Google reviews

Anyone looking to give their special someone flowers this Valentine’s Day is spoilt for choice.

By Jason Button
2 minutes ago
Updated 3rd Feb 2023, 3:59pm

Valentine’s Day is coming up, and while there is still time to pick up presents and plan meals, anyone looking to buy flowers will want to know the best florists in the area.

With that in mind, here are the top flower sellers across Sunderland according to Google reviews ...

1. The Florist

The Florist used to be known as Jackies Flowers. It can be found on Chester Road in Shiney Row and has a full five star rating from 79 Google reviews.

2. Trevor Green Florist Supplies

Trevor Green Florist Supplies on Sedling Road in Washington has a 4.9 rating from 53 Google reviews.

3. Charlotte's House Of Flowers

Charlotte's House Of Flowers on the corner of Ormonde Street and Cleveland Road in Barnes has a 4.9 rating from 61 Google reviews.

4. Ashbrooke Florists

Ashbrooke Florists on Queen Alexandra Road has a 4.9 rating from 43 Google reviews.

