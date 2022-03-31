Food Standards Agency inspectors have awarded these Sunderland businesses four and five star food hygiene ratings after visiting the venues to carry out assessments.

Inspectors look at areas such as hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, along with management of food safety, when giving a rating.

Food safety officers have been inspecting a number of venues across Sunderland.

Scroll down to read the full list of five-star and four-star rated businesses in postcode order.

SR1

Pop Recs Ltd, 172-175 High Street West, Sunderland, SR1 1UP – rated five stars on February 8, 2022.

King's Flavour, 4-5 Park Lane, Sunderland, SR1 3NX – rated four stars on March 1, 2022.

Subway, Phoenix House Unit 5, Union Street, Sunderland, SR1 3BT – rated four stars on February 8, 2022.

SR2

Ryhope Manor Care Home, The Old Vicarage, Stockton Road, Sunderland, SR2 0LS – rated four stars on February 21, 2022.

SR3

Sunderland College Bede Campus, Durham Road, Sunderland, SR3 4AH – rated five stars on March 7, 2022.

Hope Bank View, Dene Street, New Silksworth, Sunderland, SR3 1EB – rated five stars on March 7, 2022.

Heron Foods, 1 Anthony Road, Sunderland, SR3 3HG – rated five stars on February 15, 2022.

SR4

Diamond Hall Junior Academy Breakfast Club, Well Street, Sunderland, SR4 6JF – rated five stars on March 1, 2022.

Papa Johns Pizza, 28 Saint Luke’s Terrace, Sunderland, SR4 6NQ – rated five stars on February 16, 2022.

SR5

Carnival House, Saint Hilda’s Presbytery, The Kings Road, Sunderland, SR5 2JD – rated five stars on February 16, 2022.

Pizza Night, 25 Redmond Road, Sunderland, SR5 5PJ – rated five stars on February 9, 2022.

Balti Express, 1 Castellian Road, Sunderland, SR5 3BE – rated four stars on March 7, 2022.

SR6

Monkwearmouth Academy, Torver Crescent, Sunderland, SR6 8LG – rated five stars on March 9, 2022.

DH4

The Stackyard, Saint Cuthberts Road, Houghton-Le-Spring, DH4 4NB – rated five stars on March 7, 2022.

