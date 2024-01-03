The 13 top-rated restaurants in Sunderland, according to TripAdvisor reviews

We've rounded up the top-rated restaurants in the city according to TripAdvisor reviews, with tens of thousands of you having your say.
1. Babaji, Mary Street
Coming in at Number 1 on Trip Advisor is Babaji in Mary Street. It's a relative newcomer to the city after transforming the old Royale Thai site, but it's already garnered 144 reviews, with one calling it the 'best Indian in Sunderland' adding: "Excellent quality and great portions. Highly recommend this restaurant, hope to return soon."
2. My Delhi, Borough Road
Another Indian restaurant proving popular at No 2 is My Delhi in Borough Road, which specialises in Indian street food. One reviewer said:"Fabulous food and service. A different slant on Indian food. So much flavour in the food. There's even dishes that have a hint of Thai. Really nice change to standard Indian restaurants."
3. Aperitif, High Street West
A pre-theatre favourite, Aperitif and its classic Italian offering is at No 3. One recent reviewer said: "Friendly and attentive staff. Very well-prepared and beautifully presented food. Very reasonable prices."
4. Yuvraaj, Douro Terrace
Indian food is fast proving a city favourite with Yuvraaj in Ashbrooke taking fourth place - with the added bonus of an on-site carpark. One reviewer said: "Absolutely lovely food, the madras is possibly the best I have ever had. The service is first class they do not ask if everything is alright to tick a box they ask because they care."