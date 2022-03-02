The 13 Sunderland businesses awarded four and five star food hygiene ratings since January, according to the Food Standards Agency
A total of 13 premises across Sunderland have been rated four and five stars for food hygiene since January 2022.
Food Standards Agency inspectors have awarded these Sunderland businesses four and five star food hygiene ratings after visiting the venues to carry out assessments.
A five-star rating is top of the scale, and means “the hygiene standards are very good” and fully comply with the law, while a four star rating means “hygiene standards are good.”
Inspectors look at areas such as hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, along with management of food safety, when giving a rating.
Scroll down to read the full list of five-star and four-star rated businesses in postcode order.
SR1
Clean Seventeen/Clean Prep Up North, 10 Frederick Street, Sunderland, SR1 1NA – rated five stars on February 8, 2022.
Dr Q's Food Factory, 24 Holmeside, Sunderland, SR1 3JE – rated five stars on February 2, 2022.
SR2
Milktech Ltd, Wearside Dairies, 30D Ellesmere Court, Leechmere Industrial Estate, Sunderland, SR2 9UA – rated five stars on January 11, 2022.
Ocean Basket, 23 Ryhope Street South, Sunderland, SR2 0RW – rated four stars on January 13, 2022.
Paul Young Dairyman, Wearside Dairies, 30D Ellesmere Court, Leechmere Industrial Estate, Sunderland, SR2 9UA – rated five stars on January 11, 2022.
SR3
Thornbury Care Centre, Thornbury Care Home, 58 Thorndale Road, Sunderland, SR3 4LG – rated five stars on February 10, 2022.
Archer’s Court Nursing Care Home, Ashlea Court, Archer Road, Sunderland, SR3 3JX – rated five stars on February 10, 2022.
Archer’s Park Dementia Care Home, Ashlea Park, Archer Road, Sunderland, SR3 3JX – rated five stars on February 10, 2022.
Aroma Spice, 185 Durham Road, Sunderland, SR3 4BX – rated four stars on January 18, 2022.
SR6
Cove Cafe, Springtide Cove, 3 Dock Street, Sunderland, SR6 0EA – rated five stars on February 14, 2022.
Vaux Brewery, Unit 2, 1 - 2 Monk Street, Sunderland, SR6 0DB – rated five stars on February 10, 2022.
Seaburn Dene, 43 Dovedale Road, Sunderland, SR6 8LP – rated five stars on January 31, 2022.
DH4
The White Lion, Sunderland Street, Houghton-le-Spring, DH4 4AN – rated five stars on January 18, 2022.