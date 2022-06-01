Sunderland City Council food safety inspectors have awarded these businesses four and five-star food hygiene ratings after visiting the venues to carry out assessments.
A five-star rating is top of the scale, and means “the hygiene standards are very good” and fully comply with the law, while a four-star rating means “hygiene standards are good”.
Inspectors look at areas including; hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, along with management of food safety, when giving a rating.
For a business to get the top rating, they must do well in all three elements and if the top rating is not given, the officer will explain the actions needed to improve their hygiene rating.
Scroll down to read the full list of five-star and four-star rated businesses in postcode order:
SR1
Mexico 70, 312 High Street West, Sunderland, SR1 3ET – rated five stars on April 25, 2022.
SR2
The Rosedene, 125 Queen Alexandra Road, Sunderland, SR2 9BT – rated five stars on April 22, 2022.
Foresters Arms, 83 Ryhope Street South, Sunderland, SR2 0AG – rated four stars on April 1, 2022.
SR3
Little Learners, 50 Ettrick Grove, Sunderland, SR3 4AW – rated five stars on April 14, 2022.
The Prior, Moorside Road, Sunderland, SR3 2SW – rated five stars on April 19, 2022.
SR5
St. John Bosco Catholic Primary School, Bradford Avenue, Sunderland, SR5 4JW – rated five stars on April 6, 2022.
Gourmet Fast Foods, 45 Cockermouth Road, Sunderland, SR5 3LU – rated five stars on April 26, 2022.
NE37
CafeK9, Unit 3, Concord House, Speculation Place, Concord, NE37 2AS – rated five stars on April 27, 2022.
NE3
Leaf & Bean, Discount Decor, Outlet 29, Phoenix Road, Washington, NE38 0AD – rated five stars on April 28, 2022
Cafe Life, Washington Mind (The Life House), Grasmere Terrace, Washington, NE38 7LP – rated five stars on April 5, 2022
Biddick Primary School, Kirkham, Washington, NE38 7HQ – rated five stars on April 26, 2022
John F Kennedy Primary School, Station Road, Washington, NE38 7AR – rated five stars on April 26, 2022.