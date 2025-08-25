An iconic clothing brand dating back to 1894 has been named as the biggest exporter in the North East, based on international sales, according to Insider's Global North 500.

Newcastle was the joint second most well-represented city in the list, which covers the whole of the North.

Insider's ranking sets the stage for Insider's Northern International Trade Awards which, for the first time ever, is open to businesses all across the North of England.

South Shields-based J. Barbour & Sons, established by John Barbour, ranked 12th on the list overall, and was the largest exporter in the North East with sales of £157.6m.

The company is fifth generation family owned and still calls South Tyneside home.

In its most recently filed company accounts, the business noted how it has expanded in the Asia-Pacific region with a dedicated fulfilment centre in Singapore.

The second biggest exporter in the North East is Bulk Tainer Group - which ranked 16th overall. Established in 2009 and based in Middlesbrough, the company provides bespoke transport services for the shipment of bulk liquid products.

