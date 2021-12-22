Test drilling for project to heat Sunderland homes using water from Wearmouth Colliery set to get go-ahead

Plans to develop the country’s largest mine water source heat network are moving forward in the city, with the thumbs-up set to be given to appoint contractors to undertake viability studies.

The colliery could soon provide a low carbon heat source if borehole drilling, set to be commissioned by Sunderland City Council, confirms it is able to support the energy needs of properties in the area.

It is understood the former colliery began filling with water when operations ceased in 1993.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now the council’s cabinet is set to green light a £1.6million project – subject to Government funding from the Green Heat Networks Fund Transition Scheme - that will see a specialist contractor engaged to drill pilot boreholes some 600m below ground.

Once the initial drilling work is carried out, further studies will be undertaken to determine whether heat extracted from the former mine workings could support the new homes being developed on Riverside Sunderland as well as other buildings across the city.

If so, it would be a major milestone in achieving the council’s ambition to be carbon neutral by 2030 and the city’s target of being carbon neutral by 2040.

It is thought the scheme could save upwards of 4,100t of carbon dioxide a year – a 70per cent carbon saving against mains gas.

Wearmouth Colliery could provide heat for buildings across Sunderland once again

Coun leader Coun Graeme Miller said: “We know that the city has assets that we can explore to deliver more sustainable energy, and we’re very interested in how geothermal energy from the mineworks might play a role in meeting the needs of the city in the future.

"It’s a ground-breaking project, but one that – with partner support – could deliver huge advantages for the city.”

A range of partners, including South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust and the University, could tap into the heat source to deliver more sustainable power supply year-round.

Richard Bond, innovation and engagement director for the Coal Authority, said: “This is a low carbon, sustainable option which could heat hundreds of homes and several community buildings in Sunderland.

"There are several projects in Britain now progressing and each one has the potential to offer significant benefits to communities living on the coalfields and help achieve Net Zero targets.

“We are delighted Sunderland is seizing this opportunity to help improve the lives of people living in the area and contribute to their wider mission to be carbon neutral by 2040.”

Early modelling shows plans to put in place 8.1km of insulated pipe, which will extend as far east as the University of Sunderland’s St Peter’s campus and westwards to Sunderland Royal Hospital.

Projections suggest that the colliery could have the capacity to support with the energy needs of hundreds of buildings.

Coun Miller added: “Local Authorities have a key role to play in making heat networks succeed and we’re keen to play our part in creating a more sustainable Sunderland.

“Given our focus is on what is best for the city – not just short-term commercial returns – we can ensure

that carbon reduction and alleviation of fuel poverty are key drivers in our application of this network,

should viability studies show it is an option.”

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.