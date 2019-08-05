Tesco jobs at risk in Sunderland as supermarket giant to cut 4,500 staff

Tesco jobs in Sunderland are at risk

The majority of workers will go from Tesco's Metro stores, with other positions going at some Express and larger stores, Tesco said.

It is not yet known if staff at the Tesco Metro, in The Bridges Shopping Centre, will be affected.

Bosses want to overhaul the Metro stores, which are bigger than Express stores but smaller than larger supermarkets, saying that shoppers tend to use them for top-up shops, rather than buying bigger baskets.

The company said in a statement: "The Metro format was originally designed for larger, weekly shops, but today nearly 70% of customers use them as convenience stores, buying food for that day."

The changes to stores will include fewer products in the back of the store, with more moving straight to the shop floor when they are delivered.

Staff will also be expected to be more flexible, working across different departments and adding more focus on keeping stock levels high during busy lunchtime rushes, among other tasks.

There will also be a "leaner management structure" and workers will be given headsets to communicate more easily throughout the stores, the company added.

In 134 Tesco Express stores - out of 1,750 - there will also be a reduction in opening hours due to low footfall.

Jason Tarry, Tesco UK and Ireland chief executive, said: "We do not take any decision which impacts colleagues lightly, but have to make sure we remain relevant for customers and operate a sustainable business now and in the future."

Earlier this year Tesco revealed it would be cutting 9,000 staff.

Shopworkers' trade union Usdaw, which represents over 160,000 Tesco staff, said it is calling for Government action to tackle the crisis in retail.

Pauline Foulkes, Usdaw National Officer, said: "Our members at Tesco are shocked and dismayed by yet another round of potential job losses, coming just months after 9,000 staff were put at risk in stores.