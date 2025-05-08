Teesside's biggest law firm expands into Sunderland as it acquires Scanlans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Teesside's largest law firm has expanded into Sunderland after acquiring respected city centre practice, Scanlans Solicitors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tilly, Bailey & Irvine (TBI Law) employs more than 200 staff, and is also one of the North East’s oldest law firms having been established in Hartlepool back in 1842.

It already boasts an impressive regional footprint, with additional offices in Stockton, Wynard and Barnard Castle – and now it has branched into Wearside for the first time after acquiring family-owned Scanlans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The expansion will see around 15 staff at Scanlans seamlessly integrated into TBI Law’s award-winning team as part of the firm’s impressive growth, with no job losses as a result of the acquisition.

Heather Bolton (Left) and Neil Taylor celebrate the move

"This marks an exciting new chapter for TBI Law,” said Neil Taylor, Partner at TBI Law.

“We have been serving communities since 1842 and our team is known for being dedicated to legal excellence whilst maintaining a strong client-focused approach, values very much aligned with family-owned Scanlans

“We will be building on Scanlans' legacy while bringing our expertise and resources to offer new legal services to clients in the city.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Additionally, the expansion will see TBI Law provide a range of additional services for businesses and individuals at the new Sunderland office in John Street, including personal injury, corporate and commercial law and family law.

Having served communities for almost 200 years, TBI Law’s journey has been defined by growth, success, expertise and progressiveness.

With a strong focus on a diverse workforce, a century ago it became one of the first North East law firms to appoint a female solicitor.

In the modern day, TBI Law’s organic growth has been fuelled by a year-on-year increase in turnover alongside continuous investment in the business. It has legal experts in almost every key branch of criminal, commercial and family law.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having formed almost 40 years ago, Scanlans became one of the most trusted law firms in Sunderland, with a particular specialism in criminal law.

And the Sunderland office – which will be TBI’s fifth – will be headed up by Heather Bolton, who has also become a Partner at TBI Law, while Lynda Scanlan will remain on-site as Office Manager.

“This is a wonderful new chapter for our team, but our clients can be assured that they will continue to be represented by the same staff who have always provided them with the exceptional service we’ve become known for across Wearside” added Heather.

“It will also mean important new services for those clients, who will further benefit from the collective expertise available through TBI Law.”